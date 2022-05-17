EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens invite the community to explore the world of bugs during Bug Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

Bug Fest offers fun and interactive programs for all ages such as close-up bug encounters and bug tastings. The event features live bugs from North and South America, Africa, and Asia. There will also be a Great Bug Cook-Off: Battle of the Bugs!

Guests can enjoy samples of rice crispy treats with chocolate ganache garnished with black ants, kettle potato chips with grasshoppers, lime, and hot sauce, cotton candy with crickets in the middle, and iced coffee rimmed with chocolate coffee crickets.

Live bug displays will get you eye-to-eye with bugs, such as the tailless whip scorpion species in the “Harry Potter” series, or many-legged creatures you can see closer to home, like the Sonoran Desert millipede.

To find out more about Bug Fest, visit the El Paso Zoo on social media (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) or at www.elpasozoo.org.

