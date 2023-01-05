EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. responded to an alleged shooting around 12 a.m. reportedly involving a man and a woman at the Canutillo Palm Apartments located on 365 La Puesta Drive.

According to officials, a woman was wounded and taken to the hospital. However, the man allegedly involved in the shooting fled the scene.

Investigators are still at the scene. No additional information is available as this is a developing story.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.