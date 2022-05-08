EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department crews are extinguishing a fire at Myrtle Avenue and Noble Street.
EPFD reported the fire just after 9 p.m. Sunday evening at a vacant home.
There are no injuries reported at the moment.
This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as more information comes along.
