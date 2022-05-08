EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department crews are extinguishing a fire at Myrtle Avenue and Noble Street.

EPFD reported the fire just after 9 p.m. Sunday evening at a vacant home.

There are no injuries reported at the moment.

This is a developing situation and we will keep you updated as more information comes along.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.