Brave Bookstore’s Yofi ‘the bookstore cat’ to give away 100 free kids books

Local

by: Karla Draksler

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, Yofi the bookstore cat will host the second “100 Books for 100 Kids” event this year, where El Pasoans can pick up free titles for their little ones this weekend.

Jud Burgess, owner of Brave Books, said the event is meant to encourage kids and their parents to read more and use it as a way of bonding.

“We want every kid to leave with a book,” he said.

Yofi, the bookstore cat, is often found at the store, greeting customers and guarding the books from mice or any other vermin, as well as dusting them with his fluffy tail.

The books will be distributed from noon to 5 p.m. every day from Saturday to July 21. Each kid that shows up will be able to pick up a free book at the porch.

“Having a book to read and, hopefully, having parents that will take an interest in reading with their kids or maybe the kids will share them amongst each other,” said Burgess.

He said this event is one of many planned for the bookstore now that the pandemic is not in its peak like last year. He plans on more book giveaways and events that involve local artists.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso parents look for other school options as classrooms fully reopen despite no vaccines for children under 12

El Chuco Inspirations featuring Gambol Music

Nine on 9: Dr. Ogechika Alozie on COVID-19 variants, vaccinations 1

Nine on 9: Dr. Ogechika Alozie on COVID-19 variants, vaccinations 2

Nine on 9: Dr. Ogechika Alozie on COVID-19 variants, vaccinations 3

Nine on 9: Dr. Ogechika Alozie on COVID-19 variants, vaccinations 4

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link