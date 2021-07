EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When Bowie High School and Guillen Middle School students return for the new semester next month, they’ll be welcomed by fresh sunflowers growing from the school’s gardens.

According to the El Paso Independent School District’s Facebook page, the Community Schools EPISD team spruced up the gardens over the summer, cleaning them up and preparing them for the school year.

The district said students will get the opportunity to plant pumpkins and other vegetables this fall.