Bourbon lovers have a chance to help local food bank and win elusive bourbon flight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bourbon fanatics in El Paso have the opportunity to win one of the world’s most elusive bourbons and help a local food bank.

WB Liquors & Wine announced on Monday a Pappy Van Winkle auction that will benefit the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

Bidding in the five-day online auction started at $1,000. The auction is currently running and ends at 4 p.m. Friday. You can access the auction at https://auction.wbliquors.com (be sure to choose the El Paso auction). Up for grabs is a flight of the Pappy Van Winkle Collection, including:

• Old Rip Van Winkle 10-year

• Van Winkle Special Reserve 12-year

• Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15-year

• Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20-year

• Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23-year

Pappy Van Winkle bourbon is one of the most sought-after bourbons in the world, and certainly one of the hardest brands to get a hold of, as the company releases very limited numbers of bottles each year. Only one flight is available in El Paso.

“El Paso is one of the largest communities we serve, so we’re excited to give our bourbon fans here something to celebrate with this auction,” said John Herrmann, president of WB Liquors & Wine. “Pappy Van Winkle makes excellent spirits that are highly sought after. It’s great that we can leverage that as a force for good to benefit our local food bank here in El Paso.”

