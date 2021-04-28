Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard opens new spot in East El Paso

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A local restaurant continues to see success as owners opened a seventh location on the East Side.

Boss Tenders, Dogs & Custard has a new location at 1840 N. Lee Trevino and will offer dine-in and drive-thru service to customers. The business is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

An eighth location is underway and set to open near the intersection of Zaragoza Drive and Edgemere Boulevard later this year.

Two well-known restaurateurs are behind the local restaurant that began serving food to the public four years ago with a restaurant on Montwood Drive. Kirk Robison and John Geske first opened their restaurant on the East Side due to the growth in the surrounding communities.

The restaurant offers four varieties of boneless chicken tenders, chili dogs, chicken tender sandwiches, frozen custard and fries.

