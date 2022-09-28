EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A borderland artist has made it big in Hollywood and if you don’t know who that is you might want to check her recent film on Netflix.

KTSM had the pleasure to chat with the El Paso native, Yvette Yates Redick on the Netflix movie she produced with her husband called “Day Shift” and how she wants to inspire future filmmakers here in the borderland.

Redick was born and raised in El Paso, after graduating from Loretto High School she went to UCLA to get her Physiology in science degree.

“Once I graduated, you know, I left obviously but you know there’s always been something, you know, I go back and forth, between El Paso and L.A. because that is still home, my parents are there, I have family there and the food is amazing,” Yates said.

It was while she was pursuing her career in medicine that Yates realized that career wasn’t for her.

“And there was just like always this calling and I didn’t know what it was yet because I hadn’t really gone to explore that industry yet, and you know, I eventually started working in production to understand the lingo because that is a whole other world,”

It was not long after that she met her future husband, Shaun Redick.

“We started talking about all these projects and things we were passionate about and we realized we can do something really special together and so, what happened was that, we eventually got married, formed our company, Impossible Dream Entertainment, we started producing and developing and creating content.”

Leading the couple to Oscar winning movies.

“I was a part of the development and then my husband received the producer credits for “Get Out”, “Blackkklansman” I was in Inherent Vice which was Paul Thomas movie with Joaquin Phoenix, that I starred in and so, that was also nominated for the Academy Awards.”

Capitalizing on that success, the duo followed up with the film “Day Shift” starring Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Snoop Dogg, and Karla Souza. Adding it was the first time working with them.

“Jamie Foxx, is Jamie Foxx, he’s a force, and he’s just so positive and full of life, literally music just comes out of him, you know we be everyday at work, you just start hearing this music kind of pumping in the morning, okay, he’s coming, and then also you’d have Snoop Dogg sometimes come from the other side and he’s be having his music and then they come together and sing.”

It became the number one movie on Netflix for two weeks and top ten for four weeks, since its release date on August 12.

“It blew our minds, and then to know it was in over 100 countries and to know it traveled there and you know, because they do let you know if the people finish the movie and you get all these statistics and you’re like oh my gosh.”

The main challenge she did face during production was being pregnant.

“I was about 7 months pregnant, so I did not let that deter me, I was totally focused on doing this. I did give birth, we had one week, I gave birth and I went back on set and I finished the movie with my team.”

Adding that with 42 days of filming, it is possible for a woman to work while pregnant. Plus she shared a message to aspiring film producers in El Paso.

“If you already know this is what you want to do, obviously try to learn as much as you can. Aside from your studies, to start getting the experience and try different things because I really truly feel that if you understand the foundation, then you really respect and know that, that is what you want do as well.”

With the month being Hispanic Heritage Month, the Latin producer says they are in the works of another movie.

Although they can’t share too much she did say it will be an all Latino cast with a Latino director.

If you have not seen the comedy, action and horror film “Day Shift” on Netflix check out the trailer here.

