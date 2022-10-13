EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On this week’s Borderland Spotlight, we are introducing to you, Billy Blair, a very talented actor and musician from El Paso.

Billy Blair has been acting for 27 years, he is now currently located in Dallas but is constantly on the road across the country for his band, auditions, and films. He has even gotten the opportunity to put some of his music and songs in the films he has been in. He comes from a musical background and has been in numerous bands playing the guitar, touring the nation, and even opening for some of the biggest names of rock!

“I mean I have the rock and roll thing going on you know, normally I got a beard I used to have a goatee, that gave me that grungy, scruffy look that would help me get the bad guy roles in movies,” he said.

Billy Blair has been acting since the mid 90s, he studied theater at Richland College in Richardson, Texas and even took private acting lessons from some of the greatest acting coaches in Texas, which allowed him to network, find an agent and get his foot in the door in the film industry.

“After a while I started getting casted for better roles, leading roles, they did ask me if I would mind shaving, I said heck no man! Let’s do it,” he answered.

He shaved for a recent role he got as a lawyer, in a John Swab movie coming out next year. Being flexible with his looks allowed him to book in big films like Jonah Hex starring Megan Fox, The Last Stand with Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sin City with Jessica Alba, as well as Machete with Danny Trejo.

“Danny would always welcome everyone on set, like we were part of his family, that was a big boost for me, I thank him for that,” he adds.

Billy Blair has built up a very impressive acting career over the years and continues to stay busy with booking more roles on top of making music with his band. He tells pursuing actors that its normal to get a lot of rejection, especially in the beginning but the most important thing is to never give up.

“There’s going to be times where you feel like you’re not getting anything, sometimes it dries up for a bit, that’s normal. just brand yourself out there just like any business and sell yourself,’ he adds.