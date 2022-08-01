EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As August dawns around the Borderland, thousands of kids headed back to school. With their return, officials wanted remind everyone about school zone speed limits and parking lot safety.

Most importantly, those who are driving need to slow down to prevent possibly striking a pedestrian. As for those walking to school, they’re reminded pay attention when using a crosswalk.

Socorro Independent School District Lieutenant George Johnson says distracted drivers are a major problem within the city and the county.

Drivers need to pay more attention to their driving habits than to their phones and maintain space when entering school zones.

“Prior to entering the school zone, once they’re in the school zone, the front of the bumper can not pass the furthest back part of the vehicle that is next to them in the next lane,” Lt. Johnson said.

Adding that if any point of their front bumper passes the rear bumper of the car next to them, that is technically passing another vehicle.

According to Socorro ISD officials, they will be giving out citations for those who are not following the speed limit.

“Schools are regulated 15 miles under the penalties speed limit of whatever the road is, so if you have a 30 mile hour road, it will go down to 15 and if you have a 45 mile zone it reduces down to 30.”

Lt. Johnson makes it clear: drivers need to follow the speed limit when driving in school zones.

All citations that are issued by the officers within the school district, are referred to the Justice Of Peace and they are held in court or paid there.

Lt. Johnson is encouraging everyone who gets behind the wheel to treat every other driver on the road just as if they were their friend or family member.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.