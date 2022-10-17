ANTHONY, N.M. (KTSM) – Residents of the Borderland have a chance to make a difference for those living with Alzheimer’s by participating in the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday at La Viña Winery in Anthony, N.M.

The annual walk is looking to raise $140,000 for research, support, and care for those impacted by the disease. Those hoping to participate in the event or make a donation can do so by clicking this link.

The gates will open at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 22 with a special ceremony to follow at 11. The walk itself will then get underway at 11:15 a.m.

The event also allows people to bring a photo of a loved one who has battled or is currently battling Alzheimer’s to be placed in the Promise Garden.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families in our community to honor, celebrate, and remember friends and loved ones affected by a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s or other dementia,” says Brenda Maxon, Development Manager, El Paso.

The Alzheimer’s Assocation estimates there are more than six million Americans living with the disease, including approximately 400,000 in the state of Texas alone.

The organization also states that about 11 million family members and friends help provide care for those impacted by Alzheimer’s.