SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KTSM) – After months of training and preparation, The Sunland Derby will touch down in the Borderland on Sunday, March 26. Fans who follow the sport can look forward to some of the best horses from across the country, vying for a spot in the Kentucky Derby, including local trainer Todd Fincher.

Fincher was born into the sport of horse racing, thanks to his mother who was a trainer herself and his father who was a jockey. Fincher was a jockey himself before retiring and taking up the mantle of trainer over in Sunland Park.

Henry Q is his horse in this year’s lineup, competing for that coveted spot. Being that this race has become a prominent spot leading up to one of the 20 spots the Kentucky Derby, Fincher is excited that its in his own backyard.

“Cities like El Paso, we don’t have professional football, baseball. We have minor league but we don’t have, this is the top echelon of horse racing. These types of horses that can go on to run in the Kentucky Oaks or Kentucky Derby,” Fincher said.

Henry Q is coming in at 3 to 1 odds, one of the best looking ahead to tomorrow. He came in first in his previous race and looks like he will a force to reckoned with.

He will be up against some of the other top horses, including Hard To Figure trained by Bob Baffert with the best odds at 2 to 1. Fincher said that while odds sometimes play in favor of one horse, he is hoping his training of Henry Q will pay off.

“He has not regressed. He has only progressed. The horse looks amazing but you got to beat very good horses to qualify to the (Kentucky) Derby and he’s got a chance. He’s got low odds and ran an outstanding race here a few weeks ago so were excited to see what he can do.”

Despite all the training he has given Henry Q, Fincher knows it will all come down to when he and the jockey hear the starting bell.

“It’s up to them at that point. You lead them up there, put the saddle on them and leg up the jockey and it’s all up to the horse and jockey,” Fincher said.

Post time is 12:25 p.m. Sunday, March 26. Parking is free.

