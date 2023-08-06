EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Piccolo Shoes began after creator and owner Nydia Orosco was unable to find shoes that were both functional and stylish for her kids. After that, she decided to make that problem her solution.

Orosco soon partnered up with her brother-in-law who owns a shoe shop in Guanajuato, Mexico. Her husband picked out the name Piccolo. Orosco chose to stick with creating children’s shoes because of the lack of the variety offered.

“For kids, there really isn’t a lot to choose from here, first of all locally in El Paso, and also online. I think also the selections online are minimal so that’s where I found the niche to open it up,” Orosco said.

Since its inception in 2018, Orosco has wanted to make sure that her company never strays from providing quality products.

“It is difficult to import and export the product as well, but I think overall the quality that you get with making them over there, because I wanted to make sure I didn’t cut corners on the quality. I wanted to make sure the shoes were still leather. It was the best decision,” Orosco said.

Orosco said she wanted to provide a classic style that offers quality for both boys and girls.

“That’s kind of what I pride myself on, that it’s not a style that you can find anywhere. It’s a style that is classic and it can be used for boys, it can be used for girls so it’s a more refined look for kids which is something hard to find.”

Wanting the community in El Paso to get involved, she included kids from across the Borderland in Piccolo Shoes ad campaigns. As the business continues to grow and hoping to one day make it to big department stores, Orosco hopes she can someday reach a bigger audience.

“I want to get that word out. I want to make sure that our population is being represented because, like I said, our shoes are mostly sold outside of El Paso, so just getting that word out there that we are local and every aspect of it, as much as possible, stays in our region,” Orosco said.

If you like to find Piccolo shoes for you children you can check out their styles on their Facebook, Instagram, or on their website.