EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Ten El Paso and Las Cruces-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are offering a free Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich to guests via the Chick-fil-A App through Saturday.

The complimentary sandwich entrée is to thank the El Paso and Las Cruces communities for their continued support and to help ring in the spring season. 

“To celebrate the start of spring, Chick-fil-A restaurants in El Paso and Las Cruces are excited to offer a free Chicken Sandwich,” said El Paso franchise Operator Edgar Ortega.

Anyone in the area who creates or logs in to their account via the Chick-fil-A app or online will automatically receive the offer on their “Rewards” tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.

The offer is only valid during restaurant hours at participating locations.

