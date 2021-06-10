Border Patrol vehicle transporting detainees rolls over in I-10 crash near Van Horn

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Border Patrol vehicle that was transporting detainees rolled over Thursday morning, blocking traffic on Interstate 10 West near Van Horn.

The rollover crash happened at 6:25 a.m. about two miles east of Van Horn, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection West Texas division and the Texas Department of Transportation. Neither agency indicated if there were injuries or how many people were involved in the crash

I-10 westbound closed at MM 143 @TxDPS investigating rollover crash. Traffic detoured to frontage road until further notice. pic.twitter.com/eBBaa58blA — TxDOT El Paso (@txdotelp) June 10, 2021

DPS tweeted that traffic is being detoured to the frontage road until further notice.

Emergency services responded to the incident, which is under investigation.

