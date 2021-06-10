Border Patrol vehicle transporting detainees rolls over in I-10 crash near Van Horn

Local

by: Patricia L. Garcia

Posted: / Updated:

Photos courtesy of TxDOT El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Border Patrol vehicle that was transporting detainees rolled over Thursday morning, blocking traffic on Interstate 10 West near Van Horn.

The rollover crash happened at 6:25 a.m. about two miles east of Van Horn, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection West Texas division and the Texas Department of Transportation. Neither agency indicated if there were injuries or how many people were involved in the crash

DPS tweeted that traffic is being detoured to the frontage road until further notice.

Emergency services responded to the incident, which is under investigation.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

City of El Paso opens free cooling centers around town

Water Tip Wednesday: Ways to save on your bill

Migrants rescued by Sunland Park Fire department and Border Patrol

El Paso named 2021 All-America City

Not all hospital staff vaccinated against COVID-19 nearly six months after vaccine arrived in the Borderland

YISD Superintendent District Address 2021 school year

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link