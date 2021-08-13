Border Patrol unit in Las Cruces arrests Tennessee murder suspect

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The U.S. Border Patrol station in Las Cruces apprehended a man wanted for murder in Tennessee this week, according to El Paso Sector chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez says agents conducting checkpoint operations found the man was suspected during a stop. He was found armed, according to Chavez. A picture provided by Chavez shows he was driving a red SUV when he was stopped.

The suspect’s name was not immediately available but Chavez says agents turned the man over to the New Mexico State Police along with his firearm and a blood stained clothing.

