Border Patrol Seizes Nearly a Ton of Marijuana in Presidio

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- United States Border Patrol Agents seized approximately 1,700 pounds of marijuana during a vehicle stop in Presidio, Texas.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Presidio Station performed a vehicle stop on a white, Chevrolet utility van near the Presidio airport.

Upon inspection, the agent, along with a Border Patrol service canine, discovered large square burlap and cellophane wrapped bundles inside the van.

The bundles tested positive for marijuana and have a street value of over $1 million.

“This case highlights some of the significant threats we face every day along our southern border,” said Chief Patrol Agent of Big Bend Sector Matthew J. Hudak. “Not only did our agents stop dangerous drugs from entering our country, but they also apprehended a subject with prior criminal convictions.”

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Octavio Silva, a United States Citizen, was taken into custody.