Border Patrol Seizes Nearly a Ton of Marijuana in Presidio

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- United States Border Patrol Agents seized approximately 1,700 pounds of marijuana during a vehicle stop in Presidio, Texas.

On Saturday, Feb. 1, a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Presidio Station performed a vehicle stop on a white, Chevrolet utility van near the Presidio airport.

Upon inspection, the agent, along with a Border Patrol service canine, discovered large square burlap and cellophane wrapped bundles inside the van.

The bundles tested positive for marijuana and have a street value of over $1 million.

“This case highlights some of the significant threats we face every day along our southern border,” said Chief Patrol Agent of Big Bend Sector Matthew J. Hudak. “Not only did our agents stop dangerous drugs from entering our country, but they also apprehended a subject with prior criminal convictions.”

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Octavio Silva, a United States Citizen, was taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Sexual assault survivors' task force convenes for inaugural meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexual assault survivors' task force convenes for inaugural meeting"

anthony stabbing 911 calls

Thumbnail for the video titled "anthony stabbing 911 calls"

"Better late than never" East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Better late than never" East El Pasoans react to snow Wednesday morning"

McAllen TX State of City celebrates cultural diversity

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen TX State of City celebrates cultural diversity"

McAllen police chief on city's cultural diversity

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen police chief on city's cultural diversity"

McAllen ISD school board trustee on why city is great

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen ISD school board trustee on why city is great"
More Local