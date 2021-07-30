Border patrol finds 51 migrants held in El Paso apartment

The U.S. Border Patrol is finding more and more drugs, especially fentanyl, at highway checkpoints in San Diego County.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez says 51 migrants were found inside a single apartment in El Paso.

Chavez tweeted a photo of the apartment with the individuals sitting with their hands on their heads inside a living area. There are also four photographs of beds and dressers in the apartment.

“El Paso station agents working jointly with HSI El Paso discovered a stashouse with 51 migrants crammed into an apartment,” she tweeted. “Great work by all agents involved in disrupting this illicit activity.”

Federal authorities have reported finding stash houses throughout the area as traffickers continue their efforts to move migrants through the region.

