Border Patrol and DPS reach group in Big Bend, recover abandoned marijuana

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Texas Department of Public Safety aircraft operations unit assisted Border Patrol agents with the apprehending eight individuals in the mountainous terrain of the Big Bend part of Texas on Friday.

DPS authorities say Border Patrol needed assistance reaching rough terrain not accessible by motor vehicle. The group was recovered and transported to an area accessible by car.

But after recovering the group, authorities claim they saw drug smugglers backpacking with bundles of narcotics. Law enforcement landed near where they spotted individuals moving drugs and recovered four bundles of marijuana.

A Border Patrol unit located another four bundles nearby. The total weight of the eight bundles was 430.8 pounds.

