Border Patrol agents arrest suspect accused of possessing a million dollar’s worth of meth

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man accused of possessing more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine.

Officials said agents stopped the suspect at the Border Patrol Checkpoint located at the U.S. highway 62/180 east of El Paso.

According to officials, agents who were working the checkpoint conducted a rountine immigration inspection and confirmed that the driver was a U.S. citizen.

After the inspection, agents conducted a canine search which then revealed a positive narcotic alert, authorities said.

Agents continued their exam and determined that the driver had a prior criminal history, officials said.

Authorities said that the vehicle inspection revealed bundles of a clear crystal-like substance in a tire and that the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to officials, agents seized 42.5 pounds of the drug with an estimated street value of $1,360,000.

The driver and drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution, a news release said.

“Specialty Units such as our canines are an integral part of our day to day operations,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez. “Our canines are highly trained and paired with Border Patrol agents they become a valuable team enhancing our border security mission.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Escobar speaks to Dr. Fauci about reopening of Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Escobar speaks to Dr. Fauci about reopening of Texas"

Therapy continues for children via teleconference in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy continues for children via teleconference in El Paso"

TEXAS BORDER LEADERS LEERY OF STATE REOPENING 05.01.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "TEXAS BORDER LEADERS LEERY OF STATE REOPENING 05.01.20"

ACLU WINS LAWSUIT

Thumbnail for the video titled "ACLU WINS LAWSUIT"

Newsfeed Now for May 1, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 1, 2020"

New Mexico relaxes restrictions on businesses during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Mexico relaxes restrictions on businesses during pandemic"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link