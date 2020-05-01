Border Patrol agents arrest suspect accused of possessing a million dollar’s worth of meth

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Thursday, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a man accused of possessing more than 40 pounds of methamphetamine.

Officials said agents stopped the suspect at the Border Patrol Checkpoint located at the U.S. highway 62/180 east of El Paso.

According to officials, agents who were working the checkpoint conducted a rountine immigration inspection and confirmed that the driver was a U.S. citizen.

After the inspection, agents conducted a canine search which then revealed a positive narcotic alert, authorities said.

Agents continued their exam and determined that the driver had a prior criminal history, officials said.

Authorities said that the vehicle inspection revealed bundles of a clear crystal-like substance in a tire and that the substance tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to officials, agents seized 42.5 pounds of the drug with an estimated street value of $1,360,000.

The driver and drugs were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution, a news release said.

“Specialty Units such as our canines are an integral part of our day to day operations,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez. “Our canines are highly trained and paired with Border Patrol agents they become a valuable team enhancing our border security mission.”