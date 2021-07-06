Border Patrol agents arrest child sex offender while attempting to cross into U.S., sector chief says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A child sex offender was arrested while attempting to illegally cross into the United States, according to a tweet by U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez wrote the individual had previously been convicted of having sex with a minor and was taken into custody by agents in Santa Teresa.

“Our agents’ vigilance is crucial to keeping our communities safe,” Chavez wrote in the tweet.

CHILD SEX OFFENDER ARRESTED! #SantaTeresa #USBP #Agents arrested a migrant entering illegally into the #USA who was previously convicted of sex with a minor. Our agents’ vigilance is crucial to keeping our communities safe! Well Done STN Agents! @CBP pic.twitter.com/NRuYRfqAXt — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) July 6, 2021

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.