Border Patrol agents arrest child sex offender while attempting to cross into U.S., sector chief says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A child sex offender was arrested while attempting to illegally cross into the United States, according to a tweet by U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector Chief Gloria Chavez.

Chavez wrote the individual had previously been convicted of having sex with a minor and was taken into custody by agents in Santa Teresa.

“Our agents’ vigilance is crucial to keeping our communities safe,” Chavez wrote in the tweet.

