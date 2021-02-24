Border Patrol agent flown to UMC for ‘possible’ medical issue

The U.S. Border Patrol is part of the Department of Homeland Security.

EL PASO, Texas – A U.S. Border Patrol agent was airlifted to University Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon, A Department of Homeland Security spokesman said.

The agent working for the Border Patrol’s Ysleta station was working near the port of entry before being taken to the hospital. DHS says the agent was “experiencing a possible medical issue,” just before 6 p.m.

A call was made for Emergency Medical Services and soon after a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter provided transport for the agent. It landed at the hospital 10 minutes later.

DHS says there is no other information available on the incident.