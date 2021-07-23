Border AIDS partnership grants $36,000 to local HIV organizations

Commuters wait in traffic on the Paso del Norte bridge, as they enter El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Organizations from Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, TX will receive $36,000 in grants from the Border AIDS Partnership at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 26th in the El Paso Community Foundation Room, 333 N. Oregon.



The organizations and the programs receiving funding this year are:



Programa Compañeros of Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua

• Positive Prevention for Women – $7,500

• Harm Reduction Strategies for People who Inject Drugs – $9,000

• Prevention with Pride – $7,500

Alliance of Border Collaboratives – El Paso, TX

• TransFronterizxs Project – $3,500

• Project Encuentro – $8,500

