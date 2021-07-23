Border AIDS partnership grants $36,000 to local HIV organizations

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Commuters wait in traffic on the Paso del Norte bridge, as they enter El Paso, Texas, from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Organizations from Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, TX will receive $36,000 in grants from the Border AIDS Partnership at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 26th in the El Paso Community Foundation Room, 333 N. Oregon.

The organizations and the programs receiving funding this year are:

Programa Compañeros of Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua
• Positive Prevention for Women – $7,500
• Harm Reduction Strategies for People who Inject Drugs – $9,000
• Prevention with Pride – $7,500
Alliance of Border Collaboratives – El Paso, TX
• TransFronterizxs Project – $3,500
• Project Encuentro – $8,500

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Raising funds for New Mexico Special Olympics

Made in El Paso: local companies supply Team USA with Opening Ceremony outfits

Underground explosives a roadblock to getting Castner Range declared a National Monument

House fire turns into murder investigation

9News Movie Reviews: "Snake Eyes" and "Old"

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link