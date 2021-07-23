Border AIDS partnership grants $36,000 to local HIV organizations

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) Organizations from Ciudad Juárez and El Paso, TX will receive $36,000 in grants from the Border AIDS Partnership at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 26th in the El Paso Community Foundation Room, 333 N. Oregon.
The organizations and the programs receiving funding this year are:
Programa Compañeros of Cd. Juárez, Chihuahua
• Positive Prevention for Women – $7,500
• Harm Reduction Strategies for People who Inject Drugs – $9,000
• Prevention with Pride – $7,500
Alliance of Border Collaboratives – El Paso, TX
• TransFronterizxs Project – $3,500
• Project Encuentro – $8,500