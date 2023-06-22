EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Despite all rumors, Bonito Lake up in Ruidoso New Mexico, continues to be closed.

The City of Alamogordo issued a statement where they acknowledge the rumors but confirm the popular fishing and camping destination for many El Pasoans, remains closed due to the Little Bear Fire that happened back in 2012.

“We understand that many people are eager to return to enjoying Bonito Lake, but we need to ensure that the lake is safe for everyone before reopening. We are planning to reopen some campsites and fishing areas in June 2024” reads in part the statement.

The city of Alamogordo asks visitors not to attempt to access Bonito Lake as the area is still closed to the public and significant safety hazards are present.