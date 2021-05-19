Bond set for mother accused of capital murder in 7-month-old’s death

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County court has set bond for Johnnette Dukes at $800,000 after she was jailed on suspicion of capital murder in connection to the death of her 7-month-old son.

County records show Dukes remains in the Downtown El Paso jail after a bond hearing was held for her on Wednesday afternoon.

Dukes, 19, was arrested on Monday after she reported her son, A’Legend Dukes, missing on May 8. Police say they searched for the child in and around the residence and found him inside a laundry basket underneath pile clothing, according to police documents.

Police performed attempted CPR but the infant was pronounced dead at a hospital. There was no evidence to support that the seven-month-old crawled or climbed into the laundry basket himself, police wrote.

Family came to Duke’s defense after police announced she had been arrested. Timoteo Elizondo, the baby’s uncle, said he did not believe Dukes was guilty of playing a role in her baby’s death.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Bond set for 19-year-old accused of murder

Passport planning tips for El Pasoans expected to travel internationally this summer

Carry the Load Relay in El Paso

Local woman makes bench for students at bus stop

Business hoping to fill positions as unemployment benefits will end in Texas in June

Woman injured after falling off border wall in Sunland Park

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link