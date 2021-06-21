Bond reduced for man accused of pinning couple with vehicle at Central bar

by: Aaron Montes

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso County court has lowered the bond for a jailed man suspected of pinning a married couple against a Central El Paso Cocktail Lounge with his vehicle in May.

Donovan Paul Byers, 27, had court hearing today where his $1 million bond for murder was reduced to $300,000, El Paso County records show. A $200,000 bond was also reduced to $100,000 for an aggravated assault cases serious bodily injury.

Shortly after seeing news of the incident, Byers turned himself into police at their headquarters in Central El Paso wanting to tell his side of the story. He voluntarily gave a statement claiming he observed Adrian Linton “possibly” hitting Cecilia Chavez at the cocktail lounge.

Family contests his account of the night claiming Linton would not strike Chavez.

Byers was jailed on May 16 after police responded to an incident at Adrian’s Cocktail Lounge at 3400 Gateway Boulevard East. He remains jailed at the El Paso County Annex, according to county records.

Bond reduced for man accused of pinning couple with vehicle at Central bar

