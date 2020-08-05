Bond reduced for man accused of killing El Paso mom who vanished after concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A judge has reduced the bond for the man accused of killing a young El Paso mother who went missing after attending a concert last year.

Ricardo Marquez is charged with suspicion of murder in the death of Erika Gaytan, 29.

According to El Paso County records, Judge Sam Medrano last week reduced Marquez’s bond from $1 million to a total of $250,000.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect remained in the Downtown El Paso County Jail, according to the county’s website.

Gaytan — who was mother to a 7-year-old boy — was last seen at a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum in July of 2019. Her family said she attended the show with a “male friend.”

Investigators have yet to recover her body, but said blood found in a Jeep that Marquez borrowed the day after the concert matches Gaytan’s DNA, and that surveillance video showed the Jeep driving toward a desert area in Far East El Paso County that same day.

Authorities said officers also found zip ties and sand-filled shoes in the suspect’s home.

Marquez’s trial is currently slated for October, according to court records.