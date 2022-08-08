EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A body was found in a canal, according to Las Cruces police Department.

The body was reportedly found in a canal, close to the intersection of Lohman Ave. and Del Monte St. Police officers where the ones recovering the body.

No other information has been provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

