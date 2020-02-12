Body of Las Cruces Soldier returns to U.S. soil

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The body of the Las Cruces soldier killed in Afghanistan over the weekend, is back on American soil.

The remains of 28-year-old Sergeant First Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez arrived at the Dover Air Force Base in Delaware late last night.

As we reported, he and another soldier, Sergeant First Class Javier Gutierrez of San Antonio, were killed during a machine-gun attack on Saturday.

President Trump and Vice President Pence attended the “Dignified Transfer.”

Rodriguez graduated from Mayfield High School before joining the army in 2009. This was his 10th deployment overseas.

Both servicemen were promoted and awarded the bronze star medal and purple heart.

