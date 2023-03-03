EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Anthony Police Department officer were notified about a body found in the desert area, at 2125 Antonio St., east of their location on the evening of Thursday March, 2.

According to the Sheriff’s office, officers were directed to the desert area approximately 300 yards from the east end of 3000 Mountain Pass Blvd.

That is the location where the body of a male was found. The victim was approximately 20-30 years-old and had several gunshot wounds.

The Anthony Police Department requested the assistance of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. The death is being handled as a homicide, and no other information is available at this time.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.