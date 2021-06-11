Body found near border highway at Fonseca Drive in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found Friday morning near the Cesar E. Chavez Border Highway in the Lower Valley, according to the El Paso Police Department.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit was called to the scene, near the border highway and Fonseca Drive near Ascarate Park, to investigate.

EPPD did not indicate the exact location that the body was found, whether the victim was a man or woman nor an age.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

