EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents of the Colonia Ex Hipódromo reported to the Juarez’ police of a body found inside a fridge.

According to the unit that arrived on scene (Secretaría de Seguridad Publica Municipal) a man was cleaning a house on Montemayor St. and took out the furniture left by previous tenants. Among that was a fridge with a dollar sign on the door, and foul odor coming out of it.

Police corded-off the area and the crime unit Policia de Investigación y Periciales, will proceed with the investigation.

No details where released about the victim.

