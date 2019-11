EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police are responding to reports of a body found in the Rio Grande Sunday morning.

The call came in after 11 a.m. along Paisano Drive and Executive Boulevard. The discovery is near the newly built border fence on private property in Sunland Park.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit has been called to the scene to investigate. No other details were immediately available.