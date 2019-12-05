Body found at El Paso Inn in October was a result of an overdose, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have released the cause of death of a person whose body was found inside the trunk of a vehicle parked outside the El Paso Inn on Montana Ave.

According to investigators, the person died as a result of an overdose.

The body was first discovered in October after a witness reported a foul smell and fly activity coming from a vehicle parked nearby.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination where it was determined the cause was an overdose, but the name of the victim was not released.