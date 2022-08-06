EL PASO, Texas – (KTSM) Border Network for Human Rights, along with other immigrant and civil rights groups held actions across the state today to highlight Texas border cities and oppose Operation Lone Star.

Organizers say their goal is to bring attention to what they say is wrong in Governor Gregg Abbott’s Operation Lone star and anti-immigration agenda.

Activists in El Paso who are against Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, which funnels state funds to Texas DPS for enhanced border security measures, protested through the streets of downtown this morning.

BNHR will continue to push for what they believe, past today’s protest.