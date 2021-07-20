Blue Origin’s New Shepard takes flight much to West Texas’ delight

VAN HORN, Texas (KTSM) – Some drove hours to catch a glimpse of what’s being called a new space race.

Jeff Bezos and his aerospace manufacturer successfully entered the ring of private-businesses launching spacecraft out of the Earth’s atmosphere on Tuesday morning. Blue Origin’s New Shepard took off, dazzling spectators near and far, as Bezos and his crew pierced the desert sky in the spacecraft.

“I think it’s history in the making,” Teal Landon of San Angelo told KTSM 9 News. “I think it’s a great step in the right direction, not just from a competition viewpoint, it’s a modern day space race.”

Last week, Virgin Galactic launched its spacecraft passed the Earth’s atmosphere near Truth of Consequences, New Mexico. The aircraft took billionaire Richard Branson and his crew into space earmarking a new achievement for private ventures.

Tuesday’s launch took nearly 10 minutes for New Shepard to lift off the ground and return to spectators awaiting the crew.

From afar, individuals from the region parked in the desert terrain to watch the spectacle atop their cars and from portable chairs. Some drove from San Antonio to catch the launch.

“I just want to say, thank you for inspiring our future and look at space differently,” Theodore Hervey said.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.