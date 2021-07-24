Blue Flame building to reopen after nearly $40 million renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A quiet building in the Downtown skyline is coming back online after a nearly $40-million renovation.

It’s taken a few years but on Tuesday, El Pasoans will once again see one of Downtown’s iconic high-rise buildings re-lit under a new banner called “HOME.” The grand-reopening of the historic 66-year-old Blue Flame Building on Texas Avenue is expected to bring excitement to Downtown revitalization efforts.

The El Paso Housing Authority took on the renovation after purchasing the Blue Flame building from Paul Foster, who bought the 18-story building in 2006. Now, after a $36-million renovation, housing authority officials say the building is ready to reopen after staying dormant for years.

“The historic designation of the Blue Flame Building at both the state and national level is a major win for El Paso,” Gerald Cichon CEO of the Housing Authority said. “We are bringing back to life a major high-rise that has sat vacant for too long, preserving a major piece of our city’s history, with no impact to local taxpayers, while also bringing in millions to Downtown El Paso.”

Once the home to El Paso Natural Gas, the Blue Flame building has now been converted into a mixed-use development that features 120 affordable apartments. Renovation efforts used tax incentives and affordable-housing credits, with private dollars, to renovate the building.

It now also has retail and office space.

The building got its name for the iconic light fixture that sits atop the structure. It to has received improvements and will light up once again. It is a 21-foot flame composed of plexiglass and steel, which is lit with 5,385 LED lights.

It will once again serve as a weather beacon as it lights up different colors reflecting the forecast. A blue flame will indicate no change to weather and a red flame will indicate warmer weather. A gold look will indicate cool weather and if it flickers, that will indicate wind and/or precipitation in the forecast.

