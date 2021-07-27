Blue Flame Building reopens in Downtown, units 100-percent occupied

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Downtown El Paso’s Blue Flame Building grand-reopening began with the applause of private and government sector leaders on Tuesday morning.

After a nearly $40-million renovation, the historic high-rise now serves as a home to 120 families, all in affordable units.

Commercial and office spaces are already being filled by a restaurant, a medical business and attorneys. The city of El Paso is also taking up office space inside of the building.

“It’s fantastic for the families themselves,” Gerald Cichon, CEO of Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises said. “They have access to all the amenities.”

Cichon introduced the housing authority’s new name to the public during a press conference. The name now can be seen atop the Blue Flame Building as HOME.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego praised the housing authority for the achievement and said the new name is appropriate the agency does.

“We are one of the most generous, communities you’ll find,” Samaniego said.

