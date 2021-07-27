Blue Flame Building reopens in Downtown, units 100-percent occupied

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Downtown El Paso’s Blue Flame Building grand-reopening began with the applause of private and government sector leaders on Tuesday morning.

After a nearly $40-million renovation, the historic high-rise now serves as a home to 120 families, all in affordable units.

Commercial and office spaces are already being filled by a restaurant, a medical business and attorneys. The city of El Paso is also taking up office space inside of the building.

“It’s fantastic for the families themselves,” Gerald Cichon, CEO of Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises said. “They have access to all the amenities.”

Cichon introduced the housing authority’s new name to the public during a press conference. The name now can be seen atop the Blue Flame Building as HOME.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego praised the housing authority for the achievement and said the new name is appropriate the agency does.

“We are one of the most generous, communities you’ll find,” Samaniego said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Grandma gets black belt from Chuck Norris

Some Borderland students say they feel safe going back to the classroom

Family members remember woman set on fire by boyfriend

El Paso International Airport to host job fair, more than 100 jobs available

Anthony ISD students back in the classroom

Tax free weekend

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link