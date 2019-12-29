Blackbird to be renovated and open as new bar in 2020 under new ownership

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Blackbird Cantina located in Downtown El Paso has announced on Instagram Saturday that this weekend would be their last. The location will be soon turned into a new bar under new ownership.

J&K Present the owners of Later, Later a bar down the street from Blackbird and Lost & Found a bar located in the Cincinnati Entertainment District acquired Blackbird Cantina along with a neighboring condo complex which J&K said will add to their lifestyle and entertainment venues.

“With these new additions to our portfolio, we will be both expanding their entertainment options and improving the quality of life in this historic neighborhood,” said Johnny Escalante, Co-Founder and Owner of J&K Present.

Leaving some customers sad, but optimistic about what the future holds for the area.

“There is a certain amount of sadness that comes into the whole situation of seeing something go but it’s just evolution,” said Eddie Cruz a former manager at Blackbird. “This place is going to turn into another bar and they do great you know? All their concepts are magical, you walk in and you feel like you’re transported.”

J&K says Blackbird Cantina will continue to have the same name until the end of the year. It will then be renovated and open up in 2020 with a new concept leaving some Blackbird regulars upset.

“I’m not a big fan of those bars and if they’re being bought out I feel like they’re going to go toward that kind of attraction and it’s going to steer away from what black bird is at the moment,” said Israel Morales a Blackbird regular.

Cruz was the orginal manager at Blackbird and said the concept of the bar was to make it a place for people in their 30s to hang out.

“The people that go to these places the most are young so youth is the key. They’re going to make it something fun for younger crowds,” said Cruz. I go out once a month, I don’t keep bars open. That’s the one thing that you always have to remember that it’s a young man’s game.”

Although, Blackbird will no longer be open after this weekend, the memories El Pasoans made within the past five years will last forever.