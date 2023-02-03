EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Black History Month has kicked off across the nation, here at KTSM we are highlighting black-owned businesses in El Paso and the importance of supporting them not only in February but all year long.

DeMarco Wren is the owner and operator of JDC Energy Resource, which is an energy enhancement distribution company. They focus on installation of electric vehicle charging while also providing services for renewable energy and electrical services for both residential and commercial.

Speaking with him about supporting black-owned businesses, Wren says while supporting black owners is important, focusing on supporting local businesses as a whole should be the focal point.

“Whether they be black, Hispanic or any other kind of business or any other kind of ethnicity, I think if you just keep the support here locally, then it would give the opportunity for otherwise underutilized businesses to prosper.”

We also spoke with Rikki Smith, chief training officer with Stratus Training and Consulting. Her firm provides training on “softer” skills. Smith says that with El Paso being a predominately Hispanic community, black-owned businesses are often overlooked.

She says it is important for El Pasoans to learn about their community and if they want to support a local black-owned business all they have to do is pick up their phone.

“If you’re not sure what business is black-owned, make the phone call. Look them up online. Check any directory and find out. So can we do better? Of course, we can but the better part is finding out black-owned businesses are here.”

All business owners know the struggle of opening up for the first time. Anthony Floyd did not let those obstacles stop him.

Floyd opened up Fa Sho BBQ as a catering business back in 2019 after getting support from his wife along with the rest of his friends and family. He and his wife started this business on the side until he retired from the military and was able to dedicate more time to it.

His message to young entrepreneurs is that doing what you love should always come first and your hard work will soon pay off.

“Don’t take no for an answer. Believe in God. With God, nothing is impossible and pursue your dreams. It’s not easy but its worth it.”

If you would like to know more about these business you can click the link to their websites below.

Stratus Training & Consulting

JDC Energy Resource

Fa Sho BBQ Catering

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store