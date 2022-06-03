EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Friday, Congresswoman Veronica Escobar introduced a bill that would assist military spouses with reimbursements over costs made for entrepreneurial moves but were forced to relocate, due a servicemember receiving a change of station.

H.R. 7930 is the Military Spouse Entrepreneur Reimbursement Act. This legislation reimburses military spouse entrepreneurs for costs associated with relocating their own businesses when their servicemember receives a permanent change of station (PCS) order.

Our servicemembers and their families make so many sacrifices throughout their time in the military. One of the most difficult aspects of active-duty service can be the sudden and frequent orders to relocate to other installations. While there are reimbursement processes to aid our servicemembers and their families with the costs of moving, no such procedure exists to reimburse for the costs of moving a business. I’m excited to propose a solution and lessen the burden for those that sacrifice so much already. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar (TX-16)

The Military Spouse Entrepreneur Reimbursement Act amends title 37 of the United States Code to provide reimbursements to military spouses for qualified relicensing costs and qualified business costs that arise directly from a permanent change of station order. Specifically, this bill would:

Reimburse up to $1,000 in connection with each reassignment expenses related to business licenses or permits;

Reimburse up to $2,000 in connection with each reassignment expenses related to qualified business costs that occur because of a move. These costs include:

Moving services for equipment;

Equipment removal;

New equipment purchases;

Information technology expenses; and

Inspection fees.

