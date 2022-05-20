The Bill Mattingly Scholarship Fund is national in scope and is named for El Paso low vision specialist Bill Mattingly.

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Bill Mattingly Scholarship Fund within the El Paso Community Foundation awarded $7,000 in scholarships to two physicians and three optometry students at different universities across the nation who specialize in low-vision subjects.

The Bill Mattingly Scholarship Fund, named after the El Paso low-vision specialist who died in 2015, is a national presence.

According to officials, low-vision eyesight cannot be remedied with eyeglasses, medication, or surgery.

Physicians and caregivers who specialize in low vision and diminished eyesight work to improve the independence and self-worth of their patients.

Araba Otoo

Dr. Lydia Han

Dr. Mariah R. Marshall

Marissa Jimenez

Vanessa D. Morales

The residents and students awarded will continue to lead in the field and continue the legacy of Bill Mattingly. We congratulate them on their continued success. The 2022 Bill Mattingly Scholarship Fund recipients are:

• Dr. Lydia Han, OD, of San Antonio TX, a resident specializing in low vision at the University of Incarnate Word’s UIW Rosenberg School of Optometry in San Antonio, TX.

• Marissa Jimenez, of Arlington, TX, an optometry student at Nova Southeastern University’s College of Optometry in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

• Dr. Mariah R. Marshall, OD, of Belleville, NJ, and a faculty member of the State University of New York College of Optometry in New York, NY.

• Vanessa D. Morales, of Fremont, CA, a student at the University of California’s Herbert Wertheim School of Optometry in Berkeley, CA.

• Araba Otoo, who has a master’s in public health, is a student at the Ohio State University College of Optometry in Columbus, OH.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.