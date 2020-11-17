Big box stores in El Paso to limit store capacity to help reduce virus spread

EL PASO, Texas(KTSM) — To help stymie the spread of coronavirus infections in El Paso, City officials have been working with big box stores to limit store capacity by returning to counting the number of customers entering the store.

Walmart, for instance, has said that it will return to what is called “metering” to limit the number of customers inside a single store at one time.

“Because the City cannot restrict capacity at essential businesses, my office has contacted several big box retailers,” said Mayor Dee Margo. “Voluntarily limiting capacity is an example of businesses working with the City to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

City-County Health Authority Dr. Hector Ocaranza emphasized the need for residents to stay at home as much as possible and to designate one person to do the shopping, rather than making it a family event.

“We continue reminding everyone to please stay home whenever possible and limit your outing to essential activities,” he said. “If you must go to the store, we ask that you choose only one person in the household to carry out those essential activities such as grocery shopping or pick up medicines.”

On Monday, the El Paso Department of Health reported 1,550 new COVID-19 cases and 7 virus related deaths.

The death toll in El Paso County now stands at 769, while the total number of positive cases in the Borderland reached 74,973.

