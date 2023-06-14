EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — If you’re looking for an awe-inspiring getaway nestled in nature but with amenities that make you feel more at home, look no further than Space Cowboys, a campsite just miles from Big Bend National Park.

TheDyrt.com, a site geared toward campers finding their perfect camping, RV, or glamping site, recently named Space Cowboys the top glamping destination in the U.S. The trip to the alien planet of Space Cowboys is five hours from El Paso, which is also the closest airport to Big Bend.

They are located off Texas Hwy 118, ten minutes from the Big Bend National Park and 15 minutes from the Terlingua Ghost Town.

Space Cowboys is the brainchild of Slava and Alicia, hailing from Kyiv, Ukraine, and New York, respectively. They opened the campsite ten months ago and said they’d worked hard to build a unique site for their guests.

What sets Space Cowboys apart from other sites in the area are their unique mirrored domes, situated on a 10-acre property on a volcanic hill surrounded by meteor rocks. They say the site makes visitors feel transported to another planet.

The mirrored domes and tents come with a memory foam queen bed, refrigerator, fan, standard power outlets, and lasers to light up your ceiling with moving nebulas. Guests can access outdoor toilets and hot showers on-site.

If you’ve ever wanted to go completely off the grid and explore the vast beauty of the Big Bend region, this is your chance. You can check availability and get special discounts by booking at Space Cowboys on Instagram.

Other top spots joining Space Cowboys on this year’s 2023 Glampy Awards are: