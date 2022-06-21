EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – President Joe Biden is considering a federal gas tax holiday and possibly sending out gas rebate cards to households.
The national gas average is nearly $5 per gallon and El Pasoans are feeling the pain as well.
The Biden administration is currently discussing to cut the 18.4 cent gas tax that directly affects those that produce gas, however, it does not mean that the price at the pump would decrease by that much.
President Biden also mentioned he is considering sending out gas rebate cards to households around the country.
“I think that’s a good idea,” one El Pasoan said.
It is not yet determined how much the gas cards would be worth, however President Biden said he is expecting the final decision to be made by the end of this week.
