EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A bicyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run that happened Thursday night in Socorro.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Valle Suave Drive and Moon Road. The bicyclist was hit and the driver fled the scene.

Soccoro Police are searching for the driver who fled. If you have any information, call the Socorro Police Department at (915) 275-1048.