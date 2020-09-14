Bicyclist killed in collision with car

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man died Saturday from injuries he sustained from a traffic accident on Sept. 3. This is the 51st traffic fatality in El Paso this year.

Michael Lee Brown, 58, was riding a bicycle on Sept. 3, on the wrong side of the street, according to the El Paso Police Department. He was heading north on Eucalyptus Street in Central El Paso when he disregarded a stop sign at Myrtle Avenue.

A 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 54-year-old Jose Terrazas turned left on Myrtle from the northbound lanes of Eucalyptus, colliding with Brown. He was taken to a local hospital.

Special Traffic Investigations officers are investigating the accident.

