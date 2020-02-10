Beware of romance scams, FBI warns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While Valentine’s Day and other opportunities for romance can be exciting, the FBI warns you that this time of year may also lead to heartbreak, embarrassment, and financial loss if you’re not careful.

The FBI says criminals search dating sites, apps, chat rooms, and other social media networking sites attempting to build “relationships” for the sole purpose of getting your money or your personally identifiable information.

Romance scams are also known as confidence fraud and affected 114 victims in New Mexico in 2019 for a loss of more than $1.6 million, according to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center.

To avoid becoming a victim, the FBI Albuquerque Division recommends the following:

Only use reputable, nationally-recognized dating websites; however, be aware that scammers may be using them too.

Research photos and profiles in other online search tools and ask questions.

Never provide your financial information, loan money, nor allow your bank accounts to be used for transfers of funds.

Do not allow attempts to isolate you from family and friends.

Do not blindly believe the stories of severe life circumstances, tragedies, family deaths, injuries, or other hardships geared at keeping your interest and concern.

If you are planning to meet someone in person you have met online, meet in a public place and let someone know where you will be and what time you should return home.

If you are traveling to a foreign country to meet someone check the State Department’s Travel Advisories beforehand (http://travel.state.gov/), provide your itinerary to family and friends, and do not travel alone if possible.

According to the FBI, victims may be hesitant to report being taken advantage of due to embarrassment, shame or humiliation. It’s important to remember, romance scams can happen to anyone at any time.

If you suspect your online relationship is a scam, cease all contact immediately. If you are a victim who has already sent money, immediately report the incident to your financial institution, file a complaint with the Internet Crimes Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov), and contact law enforcement.