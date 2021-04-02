Beto O’Rourke says he’s not running for governor — but he’s not ruling it out

Former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke speaks against new proposed voting restrictions at the Texas Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Acacia Coronado)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM 9 News crews in Austin asked Beto O’Rourke on March 25 if he planned to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott for governor of Texas.

At the time, O’Rourke said he is happy for now teaching at Texas State and running Powered By People.

On Friday, O’Rourke did an interview with KXAS-TV in Dallas, saying he had no plans to run.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing now,” O’Rourke said during the interview.

However, the Dallas Morning News reports that just hours after speaking with KXAS-TV, O’Rourke said that running for governor was still an option.

“What I said today is what I’ve been saying for months: I’m not currently considering a run for office,” O’Rourke said in a prepared statement sent to the newspaper. “I’m focused on what I’m doing now (teaching and organizing). Nothing’s changed and nothing I said would preclude me from considering a run in the future.”

