Beto O’Rourke says he’s not running for governor — but he’s not ruling it out

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Democratic congressman Beto O’Rourke speaks against new proposed voting restrictions at the Texas Capitol on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Acacia Coronado)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — KTSM 9 News crews in Austin asked Beto O’Rourke on March 25 if he planned to challenge Gov. Greg Abbott for governor of Texas.

At the time, O’Rourke said he is happy for now teaching at Texas State and running Powered By People.

On Friday, O’Rourke did an interview with KXAS-TV in Dallas, saying he had no plans to run.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I’m doing now,” O’Rourke said during the interview.

However, the Dallas Morning News reports that just hours after speaking with KXAS-TV, O’Rourke said that running for governor was still an option.

“What I said today is what I’ve been saying for months: I’m not currently considering a run for office,” O’Rourke said in a prepared statement sent to the newspaper. “I’m focused on what I’m doing now (teaching and organizing). Nothing’s changed and nothing I said would preclude me from considering a run in the future.”

View Post

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Convention Center to serve as vaccination site

Growing scrutiny over Texas voting bills

Grandparents fly into El Paso to visit grandchildren as CDC greenlights travel for fully vaccinated

City of El Paso receives 12,000 vaccine doses

Community asked to keep parks clean during Easter

Taco Avocat, Food Truck Fridays

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link