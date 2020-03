DALLAS, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, former El Paso Congressman and former democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke announced that he is endorsing former vice president Joe Biden for president of the United States.

O’Rourke appeared at a rally in Dallas, Texas. O’Rourke dropped out of the presidential race last Fall.

El Paso Congresswoman, Veronica Escobar has already said she is endorsing Biden for president.